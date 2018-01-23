Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria urge mobilization

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Kurdish-led administration of northeast Syria called on Tuesday for mass mobilization in defense of Syria’s Afrin region against a Turkish military offensive.

“We call on all our people to defend Afrin and its pride, and contribute in all the related activities,” it said in a statement without elaborating. Syrian Kurdish forces and their allies have set up three autonomous cantons, including Afrin in the northwest, since the start of the Syrian conflict.