January 23, 2018 / 11:25 AM / in an hour

Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria urge mobilization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Kurdish-led administration of northeast Syria called on Tuesday for mass mobilization in defense of Syria’s Afrin region against a Turkish military offensive.

“We call on all our people to defend Afrin and its pride, and contribute in all the related activities,” it said in a statement without elaborating. Syrian Kurdish forces and their allies have set up three autonomous cantons, including Afrin in the northwest, since the start of the Syrian conflict.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet

