September 18, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey hopes no more blood will be shed in Syria: foreign minister

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey hopes for stability in Syria and wants no more blood to be shed there, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara and Moscow reached an agreement on Syria.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin announced an agreement on Monday that Russian and Turkish troops will enforce a new demilitarized zone in the Idlib region from which “radical” rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Dominic Evans, Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by David Dolan

