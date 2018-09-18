Turkey hopes no more blood will be shed in Syria: foreign minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey hopes for stability in Syria and wants no more blood to be shed there, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara and Moscow reached an agreement on Syria.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin announced an agreement on Monday that Russian and Turkish troops will enforce a new demilitarized zone in the Idlib region from which “radical” rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month.