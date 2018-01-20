FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 20, 2018 / 5:47 PM / in 2 hours

Turkey says hits 108 Kurdish militant targets in Syria airstrikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish airstrikes struck 108 targets belonging to Kurdish militants, the army said in a statement on Saturday, hours after it launched an operation against a U.S.-based Kurdish militia in Syria’s Afrin province.

The Turkish military did not say whether the targets were all in Syria’s Afrin’s province.

A Reuters cameraman at the border with Syria earlier reported seeing warplanes fly overheard, carrying out strikes on the Syrian side.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.