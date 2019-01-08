U.S. opposes any Turkish mistreatment of Kurdish allies in Syria-U.S. official

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton and his Turkish counterpart Ibrahim Kalin (R) meet at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, January 8, 2019. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser John Bolton told his Turkish counterpart on Tuesday that the United States would oppose any mistreatment by Turkish forces of Washington’s Kurdish allies in Syria, a senior U.S. official said.

Bolton did not consider himself to have been snubbed by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s refusal to meet him during a visit to Turkey because plans for talks between the two had not been confirmed, the official told reporters traveling with Bolton.