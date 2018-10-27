FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2018 / 5:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey, Russia, France and Germany stress importance of lasting Syria ceasefire

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a news conference after a Syria summit, in Istanbul, Turkey October 27, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany on Saturday stressed the need for a lasting ceasefire in Syria and the need to continue fighting against militants, while calling for a constitutional committee to be convened by the end of the year.

In a joint communique following their four-way meeting in Istanbul, the countries also said they highlighted the need to create conditions throughout Syria for the safe and voluntary return of refugees.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by David Dolan

