Turkey, Russia, France and Germany stress importance of lasting Syria ceasefire

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a news conference after a Syria summit, in Istanbul, Turkey October 27, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany on Saturday stressed the need for a lasting ceasefire in Syria and the need to continue fighting against militants, while calling for a constitutional committee to be convened by the end of the year.

In a joint communique following their four-way meeting in Istanbul, the countries also said they highlighted the need to create conditions throughout Syria for the safe and voluntary return of refugees.