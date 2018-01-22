FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 11:57 AM / in an hour

U.S.-backed SDF says may send reinforcements to Syria's Afrin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Monday it was studying the possibility of sending reinforcements to the Afrin region of northwestern Syria to help fend off a Turkish attack.

“We are in the framework of looking at the possibility of sending more military forces to Afrin,” SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel said in a televised news conference, calling for international efforts to halt the Turkish attack.

Reporting by Tom Perry and Ellen Francis; Editing by Toby Chopra

