ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy will not be affected by the operation in Syria’s Afrin, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters on Sunday, adding that the economy would continue to grow strongly.

Turkish ground forces pushed into northern Syria’s Afrin province on Sunday, Ankara said after launching artillery and air strikes on a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia it aims to sweep from its border. [nL8N1PG07M]