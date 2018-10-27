FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2018 / 12:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Constitutional committee for Syria needed as soon as possible: Turkey's Erdogan

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a news conference after a Syria summit, in Istanbul, Turkey October 27, 2018. Emrah Yorulmaz/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A constitutional committee for Syria should be formed as soon as possible, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, adding that he hoped it would be formed before the end of the year.

He made the comments following a four-way summit on Syria in Istanbul with Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Erdogan said the four leaders discussed the return of refugees to Syria and they agreed that the returns should be voluntary.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Hugh Lawson

