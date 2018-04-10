FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 10, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Erdogan says approach of Russia's Lavrov to Syria's Afrin very wrong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday described as “very wrong” the approach of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the future of Syria’s Afrin region, where Turkey carried out an offensive to drive out the Kurdish YPG militia.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey April 9, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Russia’s Interfax on Monday reported Lavrov as telling a news conference that the easiest way to normalize the situation in Afrin was to put the area back under the control of the Syrian government.

Erdogan told reporters that Turkey would hand over Afrin to its residents “when the time comes”.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.