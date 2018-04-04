Erdogan says Syria's territorial integrity depends on distance from terrorism

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Syria’s territorial integrity depended on maintaining distance from all terrorist organizations, a reference to U.S. support for a Syrian Kurdish militia Ankara considers an enemy.

Erodgan also said that hope for success in Syria was growing stronger. He made the comments at a joint news conference with Iran’s Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin following a three-way summit in Ankara on Syria.