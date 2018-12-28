Erdogan says Turkey has no business in Syria's Manbij if YPG militia leaves

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will have nothing left to do in the Syrian town of Manbij once “terrorist organisations” leave the area, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
Turkey has threatened an assault on Manbij to drive out the Kurdish YPG militia, which it regards as a terrorist group.
Earlier on Friday the Syrian army said it had entered Manbij for the first time in years, after the YPG urged Damascus to protect the town from the threat of Turkish attacks.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Gareth Jones