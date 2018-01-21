FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Erdogan to YPG: You can't rely on U.S. support to defeat Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday his forces would crush the U.S.-backed Syrian-Kurdish YPG militia, saying it could not rely on Washington’s support to defeat Turkey.

Speaking to a congress of his ruling AK Party in the northwestern city of Bursa, Erdogan also accused some of Turkey’s allies of providing 2,000 plane shipments and 5,000 truckloads of weapons to the YPG, a comment that appeared aimed at the United States.

Turkey considers the YPG to be an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast. The United States has backed the YPG in its fight against Islamic State in Syria.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet

