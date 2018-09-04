FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 10:55 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan says attack on Idlib would be a massacre: Hurriyet

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An attack on Syria’s Idlib, a rebel-held enclave, would be a massacre and the upcoming summit in Tehran, which will be attended by Iran, Russia and Turkey, would yield positive results, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by Hurriyet Daily.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Speaking to reporters on the plane back from an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, Erdogan said the Manbij road map agreed between Ankara and Washington is not going forward on the same path, according to Hurriyet.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Leslie Adler

