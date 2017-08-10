FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Turkey limits border traffic at Syria crossing: customs minister
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 2 days ago

Turkey limits border traffic at Syria crossing: customs minister

FILE PHOTO - Syrians wait at a checkpoint at the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa on the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate January 21, 2015.Abed Kontar

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will limit the movement of non-humanitarian goods at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Syria because the Syrian side is controlled by a "terrorist organisation", Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci said on Thursday.

Last month, Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a rebel alliance spearheaded by the former al Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front, took control of the border area and most of Idlib province in several days of heavy fighting with its main rival, Ahrar al-Sham.

"Until that group's control ends, or at least weakens, there will be tight control and slowing down of the passage of all products other than humanitarian aid and food," Tufenkci told Turkey's NTV channel.

"We have no imports from Syria, we only export. Therefore, we don't have any issues in that sense," he said, adding that the issue could be resolved in the next two weeks.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.