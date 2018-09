ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Friday said that steps to remove members of the “moderate opposition” from Syria’s Idlib region were unacceptable.

FILE PHOTO: Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement walk on a hill in Jabal al-Arbaeen, which overlooks the northern town of Ariha, one of the last government strongholds in the Idlib province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo

President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, made the comment at a news conference. Turkey has agreed with Russia on a demilitarized zone in the Idlib region, which it will jointly patrol with Russia.