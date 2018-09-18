Turkey to reinforce Idlib region after Russia deal: foreign minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will reinforce troop deployments in Idlib after agreeing a demilitarized zone which it will jointly patrol with Russia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu looks on during a meeting with Russia's counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

“Russia and Turkey will carry out joint, coordinated patrols here, around the Idlib border. We will need to make additional troop deployments here,” Cavusoglu told a news conference.

He said the M4 and M5 highways, which run east to west and north to south through the Idlib region, linking the government-held city of Aleppo with Damascus and the Mediterranean coast, would be open to traffic by the end of the year.