January 21, 2018 / 1:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran calls for end to Turkish offensive in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Sunday called for a quick end to a Turkish incursion into northern Syria’s Afrin province, saying it may help “terrorist” groups, state news agency IRNA reported.

“Iran hopes that this operation will be ended immediately to prevent a deepening of the crisis in the border regions of Turkey and Syria,” it quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying. “A continued crisis in Afrin may boost ...terrorist groups in northern Syria.”

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
