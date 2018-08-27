FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan to visit Iran on Sept. 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Iran on Sept 7, his office said on Monday, on a trip expected to include a three-way summit with Russian and Iranian leaders.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the sixth Congress of the ruling AK Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The Kremlin said nearly two weeks ago that Russian President Vladimir Putin may take part in a meeting with Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the beginning of September. The three leaders met in April in Ankara, where they discussed developments in Syria.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

