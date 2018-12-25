Manbij roadmap to be completed by end of U.S. withdrawal from Syria: Anadolu citing minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States have agreed to complete their agreement on the Syrian town of Manbij by the time the full U.S. withdrawal from Syria is completed, the state-owned Anadolu news agency cited the foreign minister as saying on Tuesday.

Under the Manbij roadmap, Turkey and the United States agreed to a complete withdrawal of the Kurdish YPG militia from the town. Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist organization.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Russia to discuss the process of withdrawal in the coming days, broadcaster CNN Turk said.