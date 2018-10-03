FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 4:31 PM / in 2 hours

Turkey says U.S. stalling in Syria's Manbij is a 'growing problem'

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States is stalling over the establishment of joint patrols with Turkey in the northern Syrian town of Manbij which the two countries agreed, and Ankara sees the delay as a growing problem, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting, Ibrahim Kalin also said that de-escalation in Syria’s Idlib region had largely been achieved following a deal with Russia to set up a demilitarized zone around the region.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

