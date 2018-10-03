Turkey says U.S. stalling in Syria's Manbij is a 'growing problem'

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States is stalling over the establishment of joint patrols with Turkey in the northern Syrian town of Manbij which the two countries agreed, and Ankara sees the delay as a growing problem, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting, Ibrahim Kalin also said that de-escalation in Syria’s Idlib region had largely been achieved following a deal with Russia to set up a demilitarized zone around the region.