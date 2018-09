ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States have almost completed work on joint patrols in northern Syria’s Manbij area and those patrols and joint training will begin soon, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria March 9, 2017. To match Analysis MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-WAR REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo - RC14C8315D00

In a news conference with journalists, Kalin said that Turkey expected the international community to contribute to the political process in Syria.