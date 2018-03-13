FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 10:47 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

U.S.-backed Syrian militia alliance says unaware of any Turkish-U.S. deal for Manbij town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian militia alliance that wrested control of Manbij from Islamic State in 2016 said it was unaware of any U.S.-Turkish deal over the town after Turkey’s foreign minister was quoted as saying that Ankara and Washington would oversee the withdrawal of Kurdish YPG fighters from the city.

“We do not have any knowledge of any Turkish-American agreement in this regards,” Redur Xelil, the Syrian Democratic Forces’ head of foreign relations, told Reuters.

He denied Kurds were in control of the town and said it had been run by local officials since 2016.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

