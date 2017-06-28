FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Turkish forces returns fire against Kurdish YPG militia in Syria: military
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 28, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 2 months ago

Turkish forces returns fire against Kurdish YPG militia in Syria: military

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish forces retaliated with artillery fire overnight and destroyed Kurdish YPG militia targets after YPG fighters opened fire on Turkey-backed forces in northern Syria, the Turkish military said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Turkish army said the YPG machine gun fire targeted Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army units in the Maranaz area south of the town of Azaz in northern Syria.

The United States supports the YPG in the fight against Islamic State in Syria, despite repeated protests from NATO ally Turkey, which sees the Syrian Kurdish fighters as terrorists and fears their advance will inflame a Kurdish insurgency at home.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.