Turkey says will intervene in Syria's Afrin, mistrust of U.S. continues

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Thursday said it will intervene in Syria’s Afrin and Manbij to counter the threat posed by a Kurdish militia, adding that its mistrust of the United States continues.

Washington’s support of the Syrian Kurdish YPG has infuriated Turkey, particularly after the U.S.-led coalition said it would help set up a new 30,000-strong border force that includes the YPG.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday he had met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to clarify the issue and said it had been “misportrayed, misdescribed”.

However, Cavusoglu told CNN Turk in an interview on Thursday that Turkey would intervene in Afrin and Manbij to counter the YPG and that its mistrust of Washington continues.