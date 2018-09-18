Turkey will coordinate military activities with Russia in Idlib, Anadolu says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will continue its military activities in Syria’s Idlib in coordination with Russia, as it has done up until now, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency on Tuesday.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin announced an agreement on Monday that Russian and Turkish troops will enforce a new demilitarized zone in the Idlib region from which “radical” rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month.