Turkey's aim in Syria's Idlib operation is to prevent clashes completely: minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s aim in backing Syrian rebel fighters for a major military operation into Syria’s Idlib is to prevent clashes completely and facilitate the process for a political solution, Turkish foreign minister was quoted by the CNN Turk news channel as saying.

Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives at a meeting to discuss the Rohingya situation during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also told reporters that the steps to be taken in the field would be determined by cooperation between Turkish Armed Forces and its intelligence service.