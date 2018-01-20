Turkish forces are striking targets in Syria by land and air, minister says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s armed forces are striking targets in Syria by land and air, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday, hours after the military launched an operation in Syria’s Afrin region.

Cavusoglu said the military was targeting terrorists only. He said Turkey had informed the actors involved in Syria about the developments in the Afrin region, adding that Ankara expected its allies to not side with terrorist organizations.

In a phone interview with broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu also said Turkey had also sent a written statement to the Syrian government.