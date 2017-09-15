Turkey, Iran and Russia to deploy observers in 'safe zones' around Syria's Idlib: Turkish ministry

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed to deploy observers around a de-escalation zone in northern Syria’s Idlib region, which is largely controlled by Islamist militants, Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

It said the deployment was agreed in talks in Astana.

“Observers from these three countries will be deployed at check and observation points in safe zones that form the borders of the de-escalation zone,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The main mission of these observers has been defined as the prevention of clashes between the regime and the opposition forces and any violations of the truce”.