FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 21, 2018 / 4:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish police use pepper spray against pro-Kurdish protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police used pepper gas to disperse pro-Kurdish protesters in Ankara and Istanbul on Sunday, detaining at least 12 people in Istanbul, Reuters witnesses said.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The protesters were demonstrating against the Turkish military’s operation against a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in Syria’s northern Afrin province.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had earlier warned supporters of the pro-Kurdish opposition not to protest the military’s operation, saying security forces would intervene if they demonstrated.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.