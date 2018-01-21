Turkish police use pepper spray against pro-Kurdish protesters

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police used pepper gas to disperse pro-Kurdish protesters in Ankara and Istanbul on Sunday, detaining at least 12 people in Istanbul, Reuters witnesses said.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The protesters were demonstrating against the Turkish military’s operation against a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in Syria’s northern Afrin province.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had earlier warned supporters of the pro-Kurdish opposition not to protest the military’s operation, saying security forces would intervene if they demonstrated.