Russia and Turkey to discuss status of radical groups in Idlib: foreign minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish and Russian intelligence and security officials will discuss the status of radical groups in Syria’s Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin announced an agreement on Monday that Russian and Turkish troops will enforce a new demilitarized zone in the Idlib region from which “radical” rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month.

Russia and Turkey will carry out coordinated patrols and drones will also take part, Cavusoglu said.