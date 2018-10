Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at a news conference after a Syria summit, in Istanbul, Turkey October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish partners are fulfilling their obligation regarding the agreement with Russia on Syria’s Idlib region, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

He made the comments following a four-way summit on Syria with Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan. Putin also said Russia understands the process is not easy and it plans to continue cooperating.