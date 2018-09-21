FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 2:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Turkish, Russian, Iranian ministers to discuss Syria in New York: Anadolu

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran will hold a meeting in New York to discuss Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu news agency on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu talks at a press conference during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus July 24,2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Turkey and Russia announced an agreement on Monday under which Russian and Turkish troops will enforce a new demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib region.

Cavusoglu is expected to join President Tayyip Erdogan in attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York next week.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler

