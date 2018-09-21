Turkish, Russian, Iranian ministers to discuss Syria in New York: Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran will hold a meeting in New York to discuss Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu news agency on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu talks at a press conference during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus July 24,2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Turkey and Russia announced an agreement on Monday under which Russian and Turkish troops will enforce a new demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib region.

Cavusoglu is expected to join President Tayyip Erdogan in attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York next week.