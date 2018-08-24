FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia has made proposals to Turkey on northwest Syria: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has presented proposals to the Turkish authorities on resolving the situation in north-western Syria, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu met his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar for talks in Moscow on Friday.

Turkey has backed some rebel groups in the northern Syrian region of Idlib and set up a dozen military observation posts. It is trying to avert an attack by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Moscow.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

