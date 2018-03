MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta during a telephone call, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

According to the Kremlin statement, Erdogan also informed Putin about Turkey’s operation in Syria’s Afrin.

The leaders also discussed joint strategic projects in energy sector, the Kremlin added.