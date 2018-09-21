Turkey, Russia agree borders of Idlib demilitarized zone

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s defense ministry said on Friday the borders of the demilitarized zone to be set up in Syria’s Idlib region were agreed in meetings with a Russian committee.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia September 17, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

The borders were agreed taking into account the area’s geographical structure and residential areas, it said, adding that the meetings were held between Sept. 19-21 at Turkey’s defense ministry.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin announced an agreement on Monday under which Russian and Turkish troops will enforce the new demilitarized zone in the Idlib region, from which “radical” rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month.