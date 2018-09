SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia decided to form a demilitarized zone between rebels and government forces in Syria’s Idlib region, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia September 17, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking at a news conference alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Sochi, Erdogan said the two nations would carry out coordinated military patrols on the borders of the demilitarized zone.