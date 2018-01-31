Turkey, Russia agree to speed up establishing observation posts in Syria's Idlib: source

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to step up efforts to form observation posts in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, a source in Erdogan’s palace said on Wednesday.

The two leaders also stressed in a telephone call the importance of Tuesday’s Russian-sponsored conference on the conflict in Syria, despite problems at the meeting.

Erdogan shared information with Putin regarding Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s Afrin region, the source added.