February 19, 2018 / 2:11 PM / a day ago

Turkey's Erdogan, Russia's Putin discuss Syria observation posts: Turkish source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the process of establishing new observation posts in the Syrian town of Idlib in a phone call on Monday, a source in Erdogan’s office said.

The presidents also confirmed the two countries’ determination to jointly fight against terrorism and discussed recent developments in Idlib and the Afrin region, where Turkey launched a military offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters, the source said.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu

