Turkey's Erdogan, Russia's Putin to meet over U.S. pullout from Syria, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, December 25, 2018. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday that he will most probably meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

He did not disclose the timing of the meeting. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Russia in the coming days to discuss the same issue, broadcaster CNN Turk quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

On Monday, Erdogan’s spokesman said Turkey would increase coordination with Russia in Syria following the U.S. decision to withdraw.