FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 12, 2018 / 9:57 AM / in 2 hours

Turkey's Erdogan will speak to Russia's Putin on Syria crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak to Russia’s Vladimir Putin later on Thursday about the situation in Syria, a day after he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that Ankara would continue its relations with both countries, and Iran.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey had would maintain its presence and activities in Syria until the country became safe for everyone. Erdogan and Trump discussed the crisis in Syria in a phone call and agreed to stay in touch on Wednesday.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.