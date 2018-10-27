FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2018 / 9:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish foreign minister met Russian counterpart ahead of Syria summit: CNN Turk

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov ahead of the four-way summit on Syria to be held in Istanbul on Saturday, private broadcaster CNN Turk said, without providing any details.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan are due to meet in Istanbul later to discuss the latest developments in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province and the political process for the resolution of the conflict.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Alison Williams

