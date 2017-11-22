Erdogan says Turkey, Iran, Russia agreed to carry out political solution in Syria

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Turkey, Iran and Russia have agreed to carry out a transparent process for a political solution in Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan meet in Sochi, Russia November 22, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS

Speaking at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Erdogan said the solution process relied on the stance of the Syrian government and the opposition, adding that excluding “terrorist groups” from the process was a priority.

Erdogan also said that solving “negativities” in Syria’s Afrin would be a crucial step in the process, and called on the international community to support the steps taken by the three countries.