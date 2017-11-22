Turkey's Erdogan says critical decisions on Syria will be made today

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Critical decisions will be taken for a solution to the Syrian crisis at a summit between Turkey, Russia and Iran on Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in Sochi, Russia, November 22, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Turkish Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Speaking alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Erdogan said it was vital for all parties to contribute to a political solution in the crisis that is acceptable for the Syrian people.