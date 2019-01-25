Turkey shells YPG positions in Tal Rifaat for third consecutive day: Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish forces shelled YPG militia positions in the northern Syrian region of Tal Rifaat for a third consecutive day, state media reported on Friday.

Tal Rifaat is located some 20 km west of Afrin, which has been under the control of Turkey and its Free Syrian Army (FSA) allies since an operation last year aimed at driving out the YPG militia.

The YPG still controls the small region of Tal Rifaat, wedged between an area under Turkish control to the north and areas controlled by the Syrian government and anti-Syrian government rebels to the south.

Ankara considers the YPG to be a terrorist organization and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

Turkish howitzers fired five shots against YPG positions in Tal Rifaat on Wednesday, followed by 12 on Thursday and more than 20 on Friday, according state-owned Anadolu news agency. The reports did not mention any casualties.

The Defence Ministry said on Thursday its forces had responded to YPG harassment fire from Tal Rifaat on Turkish elements operating in the Afrin region.