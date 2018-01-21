FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 21, 2018 / 4:07 PM / in 2 hours

Turkish border town hit by another rocket from Syria: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish border town of Reyhanli was struck by another missile fired from Syria on Sunday, broadcaster CNN Turk reported, after three rockets hit the town and killed one Syrian national earlier.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, as Turkish ground forces pushed into northern Syria’s Afrin province after launching artillery and air strikes on a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia it aims to sweep from its border.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.