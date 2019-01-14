Trump: 'great potential' for expanded U.S., Turkey economic development

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses state, local, and community leaders as he hosts a "roundtable discussion on border security and safe communities" in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Monday he saw “great potential to substantially expand” economic development between the United States and Turkey, after threatening on Sunday to devastate Turkey’s economy if they attack Washington’s Kurdish allies in Syria.

Trump, who spoke on Monday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, also said they discussed “our last two weeks of success in fighting the remnants of ISIS, and 20 mile safe zone” in Syria.