January 23, 2018 / 4:40 PM / in 41 minutes

U.N. says Turkish offensive reportedly displaces 5,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Turkey’s military offensive against the U.S.-backed YPG militia in Syria had displaced an estimated 5,000 people in Afrin district as of Monday, but some of most vulnerable people could not flee, a U.N. report said on Tuesday, citing local sources.

The United Nations stands ready to deliver aid to 50,000 people in Afrin and has supplies for 30,000 in case of further displacement into areas controlled by the Syrian government in Aleppo governorate, the report said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
