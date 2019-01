Turkey's Erdogan says planned 20-mile safe zone in Syria may be extended

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he viewed a planned 20-mile (32 km) safe zone in Syria positively and added that its range may be extended further.

Erdogan said earlier that he had discussed a safe zone which Turkey would set up in Syria during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Erdogan also said he would most likely meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 23.